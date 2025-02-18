Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $23,294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $432.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.57 and a 1 year high of $445.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

