Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $17.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,790.40. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $112,427.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,278.56. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The company has a market cap of $184.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

