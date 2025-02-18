Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE:POR opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

