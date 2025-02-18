PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0029 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $133.14 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00138723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00010009 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001048 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 228,960,365 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

