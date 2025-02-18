Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$48.15 and last traded at C$48.11, with a volume of 82915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.62.

POW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.75.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

