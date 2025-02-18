Prime Buchholz LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prime Buchholz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Prime Buchholz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

