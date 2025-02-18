Primo Brands (PRMB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Primo Brands to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

