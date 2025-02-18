Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 126.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $268,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -255.17%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

