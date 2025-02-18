Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $179,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $539.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.42.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
