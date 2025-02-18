Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,183 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $190,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

FI stock opened at $230.85 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.44 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Profile

Free Report

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

