Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,670 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $167,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 976,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.66%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

