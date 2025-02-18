Principal Securities Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,249.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,196.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,968 shares of company stock worth $2,492,394. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

