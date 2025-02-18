Principal Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $593.82 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,346 shares of company stock worth $795,275. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.