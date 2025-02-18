Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $88,890,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.