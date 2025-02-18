Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 27,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BLW stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

