Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 1.6% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 668.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 127,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 110,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 472,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

