Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 45,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,290,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 894,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,455 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

