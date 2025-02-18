Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

