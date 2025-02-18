Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – February 15th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded companies that have exposure to the cryptocurrency market, either by mining, holding, or investing in Bitcoin. These stocks can be a way for investors to indirectly gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 27,383,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,851,234. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,096,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,322,888. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 21,542,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,925,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 4.23.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,971,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.01. 14,086,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,815,508. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

