Promising Esports Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the business of esports, such as game developers, tournament organizers, or equipment manufacturers. Investors can purchase shares of these companies to gain exposure to the growing esports industry and potentially profit from its expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,400. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.58. The company had a trading volume of 410,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,058. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,396. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

