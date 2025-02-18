Promising Value Stocks Worth Watching – February 17th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, DraftKings, Tempus AI, Merck & Co., Inc., and Twilio are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are considered undervalued by investors based on fundamental analysis of factors such as earnings, dividends, and book value. These stocks are typically priced lower than their intrinsic value, offering the potential for long-term growth as the market recognizes their true worth. Investors who seek value stocks often focus on buying opportunities in companies with strong fundamentals but temporary setbacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $538.15. 17,824,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.34.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $23.60. 229,644,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,431,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $89.83. 37,900,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,352,121. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $93.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded up $7.04 on Monday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,307,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,352. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded up $5.69 on Monday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,048,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,475. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Twilio stock traded down $21.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.41. 15,497,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,227. Twilio has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43.

