ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.95, with a volume of 896354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
