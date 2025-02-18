ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.95, with a volume of 896354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

