Provident Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,505 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $262,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $230.85 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.44 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.17.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Compass Point began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

