PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PTC by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth $152,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

