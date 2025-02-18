Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 5th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,422 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises approximately 3.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $29,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,349.97. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $516,611.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,050.96. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

