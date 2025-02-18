Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 42.63%.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 7.5 %

QUAD stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 752,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,056. The stock has a market cap of $366.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUAD. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

