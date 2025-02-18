Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.72.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.