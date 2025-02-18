Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 141,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.