Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,770 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 112,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after buying an additional 670,089 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 213,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

