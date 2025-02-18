Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

