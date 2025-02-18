Rational Advisors LLC Buys 9,791 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $613.93. The company has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

