Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 136387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 9.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$149.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.
