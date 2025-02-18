Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $11.06. 42,958,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 23,231,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,259,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 118,428 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,660,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 63,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

