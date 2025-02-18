Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 155961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.
Red Violet Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a market cap of $582.21 million, a PE ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.
Red Violet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Red Violet in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
About Red Violet
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Red Violet
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.