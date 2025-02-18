Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 155961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

Red Violet Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $582.21 million, a PE ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

Red Violet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

In other news, Director Peter Benz sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $834,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,071.38. This trade represents a 21.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President James Patrick Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 272,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,619. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Red Violet in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

