REGENXBIO (RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share and revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RGNX opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.29. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

