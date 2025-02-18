Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RITR)

Reitar Logtech’s (NASDAQ:RITRGet Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 19th. Reitar Logtech had issued 2,125,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Reitar Logtech’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Reitar Logtech Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Reitar Logtech stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Reitar Logtech has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of Reitar Logtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reitar Logtech in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reitar Logtech in the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Reitar Logtech Company Profile

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems.

