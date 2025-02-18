Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Erik Engstrom Sells 7,521 Shares

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) insider Erik Engstrom sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,060 ($51.22), for a total value of £305,352.60 ($385,205.75).

Erik Engstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Erik Engstrom sold 128,798 shares of Relx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($51.38), for a total value of £5,245,942.54 ($6,617,815.74).

Relx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REL traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,029 ($50.83). 3,428,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,218 ($40.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,205 ($53.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,839.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,682.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Relx ( LON:REL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Relx had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 20.34%. Analysts expect that Relx Plc will post 134.0035675 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,770 ($60.17) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday.

About Relx

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

