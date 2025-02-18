Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN). In a filing disclosed on February 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Devon Energy stock on February 12th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/21/2025.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DVN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

