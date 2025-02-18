Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 3rd.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 1,875,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

