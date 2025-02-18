Rep. Tim Moore Sells Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on January 21st.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/7/2025.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

