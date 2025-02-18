Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $184.84 and a 12 month high of $270.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.