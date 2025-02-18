Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,166,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 282,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

