Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.02%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

