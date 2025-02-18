Rezolute (RZLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2025 – Rezolute had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Rezolute had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Rezolute had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/5/2025 – Rezolute had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Rezolute was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating.

Rezolute Price Performance

RZLT opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Get Rezolute Inc alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,361. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rezolute by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Rezolute by 67.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter worth $57,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.