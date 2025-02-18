Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.03 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clorox were worth $42,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average of $159.61. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

