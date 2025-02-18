Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,450 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $40,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

IFF stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

