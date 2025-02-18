Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 408.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 355,815 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 657.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in LKQ by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

