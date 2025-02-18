Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,546,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,760,000 after acquiring an additional 190,434 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP lifted its holdings in Docebo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Docebo by 1,047.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 547,666 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Docebo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,071,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.