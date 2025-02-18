Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,262 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.