Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 799.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,361 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up about 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $23,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.24.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.